Insider Shares Why Aaron Rodgers Chose Steelers Over Giants

Though it hardly takes a football whiz to understand why QB Aaron Rodgers, in his final NFL season, chose the Pittsburgh Steelers over the New York Giants, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer explained why Rodgers joined Pittsburgh instead of one of his other suitors.

“The Giants were gonna ask him to do what the Jets asked him to do,” Breer told Rich Eisen on Wednesday. “Which was to take a young core that’s got talent in it and lift it up. And I believe the reason why he picked the Steelers over the Giants was because he’d be jumping on a moving train with guys who are legitimately his peers.”

Breer cited the likes of EDGE rusher T.J. Watt, DL Cam Heyward, and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick as core pieces to lead Pittsburgh’s defense.

After a five-win season with the Jets, it’s obvious why Rodgers wouldn’t want to jump into a similar situation in New York with the Giants. A young team without pillars of leadership playing for a coaching staff on the hot seat. For all of the Steelers’ warts, they’re a more competitive and stable franchise than the Giants.

Pittsburgh believes Rodgers is the missing piece, or at the least, a bridge quarterback worth taking the chance on. Once Justin Fields left for the Jets and the pipedream that was landing Matthew Stafford was taken off the board, Rodgers became the best quarterback remaining. After the Minnesota Vikings opted against pursuing Rodgers, the Steelers became Rodgers’ best option to continue playing.

Ultimately, Rodgers was the only quarterback Pittsburgh showed overt interest in. He visited the team in March and spent the next three months staying in contact with the organization, communicating with Mike Tomlin, Arthur Smith, and select players like TE Pat Freiermuth. New York remained in the pursuit for a comparatively short time, pivoting to Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston before drafting Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart in the first round.

Rodgers’ joining a more-established team in Pittsburgh is a no-brainer choice. Still, he will be tasked to lead a young offense that has little experience playing, let alone winning.

How well the marriage works remains to be seen. It’s unlikely to result in a disaster like his full season with the Jets. The question will be about Rodgers and the team’s ceiling. Is it more of the same, another nine or ten-win season and quick playoff exit? Is 2025 the year Pittsburgh finally wins in the playoffs? If so, is Rodgers capable enough to make the Steelers serious Super Bowl contenders? All valid questions. Ones that wouldn’t have existed had he joined the Giants.