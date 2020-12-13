Week 14 Early Game Discussion Thread

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the early and later afternoon NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of fantasy football scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. The Steelers can also clinch a playoff spot on Sunday afternoon should either the Las Vegas Raiders and/or the Miami Dolphins lose or tie or the Tennessee Titans lose. Those three teams all play on Sunday before the Steelers play the Bills.

I have added a Sunday early game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all eight of the early afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 14 early games.

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vikings: TE Kyle Rudolph, WR K.J. Osborn, RB Alexander Mattison, LB Eric Kendricks, OT Oli Udoh, CB Dylan Mabin

Buccaneers: RB Leonard Fournette, CB Jamel Dean, DL Khalil Davis, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, TE Tanner Hudson, QB Ryan Griffin

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants

Cardinals: WR Andy Isabella, PK Zane Gonzalez, QB Brett Hundley, S Jalen Thompson, OL Josh Miles, RB Eno Benjamin, OL Mac Garcia

Giants: WR Dante Pettis, CB Darnay Holmes, LB T.J. Brunson, OT Kyle Murphy, OT Jackson Barton, DE R.J. McIntosh

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins

Chiefs: CB BoPete Keyes, LB Damien Wilson, OT Martinas Rankin, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, DE Tim Ward, DT Khalen Saunders

Dolphins: RB Salvon Ahmed, FB Chandler Cox, LB Elandon Roberts, LB Kyle Van Noy, OG Ereck Flowers, DT Benito Jones

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Titans: CB Adoree’ Jackson, S Kenny Vaccaro, RB Darrynton Evans, RB D’Onta Foreman, LB Wyatt Ray

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Kamalei Correa, LB Quincy Williams, OL Brandon Linder, TE Tyler Davis, DE Reggie Gilbert

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals

Cowboys: S Donovan Wilson, CB Anthony Brown, DE Bradlee Anae, DL Eli Ankou, LB Luke Gifford, WR Malik Turner, QB Ben DiNucci

Bengals: PK Randy Bullock, OG Michael Jordan, S Brandon Wilson, OG B.J. Finney, OG Keaton Sutherland

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears

Texans: WR Brandin Cooks, QB Josh McCown, CB Phillip Gaines, CB John Reid, OT Charlie Heck, OL Hjalte Froholdt, TE Pharaoh Brown

Bears: DT Daniel McCullers, OT Lachavious Simmons, CB Buster Skrine, LB James Vaughters

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

Broncos: LB Mark Barron, OT Garett Bolles, LB Anthony Chickillo, WR Tyrie Cleveland, OG Graham Glasgow, S Trey Marshall, DT Sylvester Williams

Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Will Grier, OL Dennis Daley, LT Greg Little, DE Marquis Haynes, DT Mike Panasiuk, S Kenny Robinson

