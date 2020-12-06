Week 13 Early Game Discussion Thread

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Monday night against the Washington Football Team in Week 13, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of fantasy football scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. The Steelers can also clinch a playoff spot on Sunday should either the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins vs Indianapolis Colts lose or tie. All three of those games are early on this Sunday.

I have added a Sunday early game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all eight of the early afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 12 early games.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, RB D’Andre Swift, CB Jeff Okudah, DL Da’Shawn Hand, DL Austin Bryant, QB David Blough

Bears: DT Daniel McCullers, RB Artavis Pierce, WR Riley Ridley, OT Lachavious Simmons, LB James Vaughters

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Bengals: OG Alex Redmond, K Austin Seibert, OL B.J. Finney, OL Alex Redmond, OL Keaton Sutherland, OT Fred Johnson

Dolphins: RB Salvon Ahmed, RB DeAndre Washington, RB/WR Malcolm Perry, OT Adam Pankey, DT Benito Jones

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Colts: OT Anthony Castonzo, LB Bobby Okereke, P Rigoberto Sanchez, S Khari Willis

Texans: QB Josh McCown, OT Charlie Heck, G Hjalte Froholdt, DE Nate Orchard, DT Andrew Brown

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings

Jaguars: LB Dakota Allen, LB Kamalei Correa, TE Tyler Davis, LB Reggie Gilbert, CB Sidney Jones, QB Jake Luton

Vikings: CB Dylan Mabin, RB Alexander Mattison, S Curtis Riley, WR Tajae Sharpe, TE Irv Smith, OT Oli Udoh, DE D.J. Wonnum

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Saints: DE Marcus Davenport, CB Janoris Jenkins, RB Ty Montgomery, WR Deonte Harris, QB Trevor Siemian, TE Garrett Griffin, DT Malcolm Roach, CB Grant Haley

Falcons: OG James Carpenter, RB Qadree Ollison, S Jaylinn Hawkins, DB Tyler Hall, DL Deadrin Senat

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, WR KhaDarel Hodge, CB Denzel Ward, RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Tedric Thompson, DE Joe Jackson

Titans: CB Adoree’ Jackson, DE Larrell Murchison, TE Jonnu Smith, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets

Raiders: S Johnathan Abram, RB Josh Jacobs, CB Isaiah Johnson, DE Carl Nassib, QB Nathan Peterman, OG John Simpson

Jets: OT Cameron Clark, QB James Morgan, C Jimmy Murray, WR Vyncint Smith, TE Ross Travis

A Twitter List by Steelersdepot