Watch: Vince Williams Is The Steelers Air Traffic Controller

Welcome back to another Pittsburgh Steelers tape breakdown and analysis. Today, we’re putting focus on Vince Williams. He returned for Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts and proved why he’s worthy to wear the green dot, acting as the central communicator in the defense. Two examples, one from Sunday, one from last year, that shows how he takes control of the defense and makes sure everyone gets set. He’s the air traffic controller of this unit.

