Watch: The Depot 180 – December 4th – Episode 79

Episode 79 – December 4th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I discussed the week 12 game against the Ravens that resulted in some cognitive dissonance. On one hand, the Steelers are 11-0, but they consistently beat themselves and kept the game competitive against a depleted Ravens roster. I also talked about the Bud Dupree injury and the roster impact that will have.

