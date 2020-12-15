Watch: The Depot 180 – December 15th – Episode 82

Episode 82 – December 15th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their second game in a row, and two of the three games during the 12 day brutal stretch. Today I discuss the flat play of the team and the injuries that are piling up. I also talk about Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday presser and the various topics he covered.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version