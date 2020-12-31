Watch: Kevin Dotson’s Underrated In Pass Protection

Bringing you guys another video breakdown for this Thursday. Kevin Dotson was labeled as a people-mover, mauling run blocker type coming out of college. He’s certainly held his own in that department but those guys often get associated with subpar pass blocking. If anything, Dotson has been even better in pass protection than he has as a run blocker and turned in a solid performance Sunday against the Colts.

Today, we’re breaking down his performance. His technique, ability to re-punch and recover, and strength to stall out bull rushes.

