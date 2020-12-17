Watch: Alejandro Villanueva’s ‘Chop’ Key To Defeating Bull Rushes

Back at it for another Pittsburgh Steelers’ tape breakdown. Bringing something positive to you guys today. Alejandro Villanueva is having a great season in pass protection. And for years, his chop and snatch/trap have been his best moves. They’re a great way to defeat and counter long arm and bull rushes. Today, we’re looking at four such examples and how his power and placement makes him so effective.

