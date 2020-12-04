Washington Friday Injury Report Week 13: WR Terry McLaurin Added As Limited Participant

The Washington Football Team have now released their second official injury report for Week 13 ahead of their Monday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering includes one new and important name on it.
On Friday, Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) was added to the team’s injury report as a limited practice participant. That change noted, McLaurin was also listed as questionable with an ankle injury for the team’s Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys and played through it to the tune of seven receptions for 92 yards. In short, McLaurin is likely to be ready come Monday night against the Steelers.
Practicing fully for Washington on Friday were safety Deshazor Everett (ankle), tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle), defensive end Ryan Anderson (knee), and tackle Morgan Moses (groin). Anderson and Moses were both listed as limited practice participants on Thursday so they are obviously moving in the right direction heading into the weekend.
Washington last played on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys so they should be a healthy and well-rested team come Monday night game against the Steelers.