Tomlin Seemingly Unfazed By Smith-Schuster’s Logo Dancing Video Ahead Of Team’s Loss To Bills

Just ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night road game against the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster released a social media video of him doing his TikTok dance on the opposing team’s midfield logo. Fast forward to after the Bills beat the Steelers, Buffalo defensive back Jordan Poyer made sure to note during his postgame press conference that the team knew what Smith-Schuster had done and that they didn’t appreciate his actions.

“And I ain’t going to lie, seeing them dancing on our logo pre-game and seeing all that, that turns you up a little bit. It kind of gives you a little second itch to come and play with some extra fire,” Poyer said after Sunday’s game. “We were hyped up on the sideline, we had a big win. And we were just having fun.”

While Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t asked to comment on Smith-Schuster’s Sunday night pregame logo dancing after the team’s loss to the Bills, he was asked to talk on the topic during his Tuesday press conference.

“You know, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Tomlin said when asked about Smith-Schuster’s Sunday night pregame logo dancing video. “That’s the first I’ve heard of that. You know, these are professional players. These guys are motivated each and every week. Sometimes they say things in an effort to provide, you know, a vision of motivation and things of that nature, but I doubt, knowing the group that coaches that team, Sean McDermott, I’m sure that they were motivated in all the proper ways and that had very little relevance in terms of how the game was played.”

So, will Tomlin now talk to Smith-Schuster begin closed doors about him possibly not continuing to dance on the midfield logo of the opposing team ahead of road games? We’ll see. Quite honestly, Tomlin doesn’t seem to be too concerned about what Smith-Schuster did. Had the Steelers beat the Bills Sunday night, Smith-Schuster’s pregame dancing video provably never becomes a story.

The Steelers next game will take place Monday night and on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Will Smith-Schuster record himself pregame dancing on the Bengals midfield logo? Stay tuned.