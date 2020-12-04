TJ Watt Named November’s AFC Defensive Player Of The Month

TJ Watt has been named AFC Defensive player for the month of November after an outstanding couple of weeks.

Watt a month it was!@_TJWatt has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November!https://t.co/A6YAaM2qYu — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 4, 2020

In five games during the month, Watt recorded 18 tackles (five for a loss), 17 QB hits, and 5.5 sacks. It’s more of the same of an awesome season, making Watt a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year.

For 2020, Watt has recorded an NFL leading 11 sacks. He’s likely to set a career high in sacks, set to surpass the 14.5 he registered a year ago.

This marks the second time this season Watt has won Player of the Month awards. He also won it back in September. Pittsburgh will rely on Watt’s elite play more than ever following Bud Dupree’s season-ending torn ACL.