The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers-Washington Recap, Running Game, Drops, Play Calling, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 54 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night loss to the Washington Football Team.
Alex and I get the pregame news and minutiae knocked out at the start of the show and then get into talking extensively about the Steelers ongoing running game woes and what might could be done to help correct it. We discuss possible lineup changes on the offensive line, scheme, individual play and more.
Alex and then get into the continuous drop issue the Steelers are having with several offensive players and what the response from head coach Mike Tomlin was. From there, Alex and I get into breaking down the entire offensive play from Monday night and go over specific play calls we took a lot of issue with. We then talk about the calls for offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner to be fired and do our best to provide ammunition for those calling for such.
Alex and I finish up talking about the offensive play on Monday night and then move on to breaking down the play on the defensive side of the football. We go over the big plays allowed, some individual player breakdown and more. We also discuss the decision by Tomlin to not kick the field goal late and even cover the shenanigans that happened with the referees at the end of the first half of the Monday night game.
We have time to quickly report the team’s Wednesday transactions before the end of the Wednesday show and even get to answering several emails we have received from listeners.
