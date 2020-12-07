The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers-Washington Preview, Pregame Minutia, Week 13 Games, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 53 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report and the roster minutia that has and will take place ahead of the team’s game against the Washington Football Team. We go over the expected inactives and more.
Alex and I are pleased to welcome Michael Phillips from the Richmond Times-Dispatch to the show Monday morning. Michael covers the Washington team and he’ll be present for the Monday night game against the Steelers at Heinz Field. We spend 30 minutes with Michael previewing the Monday night game and talking extensively about the Washington franchise.
Michael is kind enough to give us his prediction for the Monday night game at the end of the interview. If not already doing so, please follow Michael on Twitter at @michaelpRTD thank him for appearing on the Monday show. You can also read Michael’s work online here: https://richmond.com/users/profile/michaelphillips/
After our interview with Michael is complete, Alex and I move forward with our own preview of the Steelers game against Washington. We talk both sides of the football, keys to the game and much, much more. we also give our predictions for the Monday night game after first talking about all that has transpired in the NFL so far in Week 13. We also predict the other two Week 13 games yet to be played.
As usual, we end this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners.
Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!
