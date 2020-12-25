The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Colts Preview, Coordinator Comments, Week 16 Picks, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 61 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show on Christmas morning, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers latest injury report and most-recent roster moves. We discuss who is likely to be in and out on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts and what moves might be made on Saturday.

The Steelers two primary coordinators, Randy Fichtner and Keith Butler, had their weekly media sessions on Thursday and both provided several talking points worth reviewing. We talk about the use of playaction by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger moving forward. We also discuss which running back should be the bellcow on Sunday against the Colts.

Alex and I then talk some about what inside linebacker Vince Williams means to the defense and how great it will be to see him back on the field on Sunday against the Colts.

Alex and I move on to provide our full preview of the Steelers Sunday home game against the Colts and go over what we expect to see on both sides of the football from both teams.

To close out this Christmas morning show, Alex and I provide our week 16 picks of all the games and that includes the Steelers game against the Colts. We wrap things up by answering a few emails we received from listeners.

