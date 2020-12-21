Season 11, Episode 59 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Monday morning news concerning Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and him still bein committed to playing in 2021. We discuss why that is not a surprise and why there is still a chance that Roethlisberger will sign a contract extension in February or early March.

The Steelers will play the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night so Alex and I go over the team’s final injury report that was released on Saturday. We also talk about which player is likely to start at left guard Monday night and what roster moves we think might be made ahead of kickoff

Alex and I transition into breaking down and previewing the Monday night game between the Steelers and Bengals from both sides of the football for both teams. We wrap that portion of the show up with our final score predictions.

What’s up with the Steelers deep passing game this season? Alex and go over some deep passing stats related to Roethlisberger not only from this season, but the past few. We compare and contrast. We talk about Roethlisberger’s mechanics in this show, the evolution of his play and more.

We close this Monday show by answering quite a few questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bengals Preview, Monday AM Roethlisberger News, Week 15 Recap, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-dec-21-episode-1364

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 59 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n