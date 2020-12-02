STs Coordinator Danny Smith Cleared To Coach Against Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers’ special teams coordinator Danny Smith has been cleared to coach in today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to a tweet sent out by team spokesman Burt Lauten.

#Steelers Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith (illness) has been cleared to return to his coaching responsibilities. He will resume his duties today against the #Ravens. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 2, 2020

Smith reportedly tested positive for COVID earlier in the week. Pittsburgh will also have QBs coach Matt Canada available for this game too. Canada was also ruled out by the team due to illness earlier in the week but the league’s postponement has evidently given them enough time to get cleared.

Smith, 67, has served as the team’s special teams coordinator since 2013. Prior to today’s announcement, assistant coach Blaine Stewart was tabbed to replace Smith as STs coach.

Pittsburgh currently has three players on their Reserve/COVID list: DE Stephon Tuitt, OT Jerald Hawkins, and RB James Conner.