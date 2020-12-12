Steelers Will Travel To Buffalo On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Buffalo Bills Sunday night but the team announced on Saturday that they will not travel for that contest until Sunday morning.

according to a Saturday morning statement from Steelers team spokesman Burt Lauten, the team requested and received permission from the NFL to change their travel plans because of schedule alterations forcing two short weeks in a row. The full released statement is below.

“Due to a number of schedule adjustments which resulted in the Steelers playing on a short week two weeks in a row, we requested and were approved by the League Office to travel on game day to Buffalo for our Sunday night game. Our preparations and meetings will be conducted in Pittsburgh Saturday evening, and the team will then fly to Buffalo on Sunday morning and continue day-of-game preparations upon arrival in Buffalo.”

With the Steelers now traveling to Buffalo on Sunday, it will be interesting to see if they make a few expected roster transactions later on Saturday or wait until Sunday morning to make them. The team is expected to make at least one elevation and maybe even two.

This will mark the first time the Steelers have traveled on game day since Nov. 2012 when they played the New York Giants in New Jersey as a result of Hurricane Sandy. The Steelers won that game 24-20.