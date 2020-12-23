Steelers Week 16 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes TE Kevin Rader

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now named their four protected practice squad players for Week 16 and this week the list includes four familiar names.

The Wednesday list of Steelers protected practice players for Week 16 wide receiver Deon Cain, running back Wendell Smallwood, inside linebacker Tegray Scales and tight end Kevin Rader, who was just re-signed earlier on Wednesday after being waived from the 53-man roster on Monday. All four players have been on previous practice squad protection lists with Smallwood and Cain leading the way in number of times.

Scales dressed and plated on special teams in the Steelers Monday night game against the Cinninciniti Bengals following his Monday after elevation from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster. He reverted to the Steelers practice squad on Tuesday.

The Steelers will likely have inside linebacker Vince Williams back for Sunday’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts so Scales might not be needed this weekend. Rader, however, might be elevated on Saturday as the Steelers might be down tight end Eric Ebron on Sunday as he’s currently dealing with a back injury.

Any elevations that the Steelers do in Week 16 ahead the team’s Sunday home game against the Colts will likely happen on Saturday.