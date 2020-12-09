Steelers Week 14 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes K Matthew Wright

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now named their four protected practice squad players for Week 14 and this week the list includes kicker Matthew Wright, who handled the duties Monday night in place of injured kicker Chris Boswell.

The Thursday list of Steelers protected practice players for Week 14 also includes wide receiver Deon Cain, running back Wendell Smallwood, and tackle Anthony Coyle, who was also elevated to the Steelers active/inactive roster this past Monday along with Wright. This marks the second time for Coyle on the protected list.

On Tuesday, both Wright and Coyle revered back to the Steelers practice squad following their gameday elevations. Coyle did not play against the Washington Football Team on Monday night while Wright had two extra points and a 37-yard field goal in his NFL debut.

Will Wright need to kick again for the Steelers on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills? It’s hard to say for sure as we sit here on Wednesday. While Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that the team was hopeful to have Boswell back for the Sunday night game against the Bills, the kicker did fail to practice on Wednesday.

Any elevations that the Steelers do in Week 14 will likely happen on Saturday, the day they will likely travel to Buffalo.