Steelers Week 13 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Two New Names

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now named their four protected practice squad players for Week 13 and this week the list includes two players never on it before.

The Thursday list of Steelers protected practice players for Week 12 includes wide receiver Deon Cain, running back Wendell Smallwood, tackle Anthony Coyle, and tackle Jarron Jones. Cain and Smallwood have been on this list multiple times now this season while this is the first time on it for both Coyle and Jones.

On Wednesday, Smallwood and Coyle were elevated to the Steelers Active/inactive roster as COVID-19 replacements ahead the team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Both players dressed for the game. Smallwood saw limited action on special teams against the Ravens while Coyle never saw the field in any capacity. The two players reverted to the practice squad on Thursday.

The Steelers likely protected two tackles this week because of them now having two offensive linemen, center Maurkice Pouncey and tackle Jerald Hawkins, both on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. Pouncey landed on that list on Wednesday and that’s what led to Coyle being elevated.

The Steelers are next scheduled to play the Washington Football Team on Monday night at Heinz Field.