Steelers Vs. Washington 2020 Week 13: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 13
Washington Football Team (4-7) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-0)
Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analysis), Pam Oliver (field reporter)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -6.5
Read it and weep:
Week 13 NFL TV FOX & Sunday Ticket coverage map for Monday game via @506sports #Steelers #Washington https://t.co/So43uVKr00 pic.twitter.com/ySVRHqXnly
— Steelers Depot 🎄 (@Steelersdepot) December 3, 2020
Trends:
Washington are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.
Washington are 4-11 SU in their last 15 games.
Washington are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
Washington are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.
Washington are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games on the road.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Washington’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
Washington are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games this season.
Washington are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone OVER in 7 of Washington’s last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games.
Pittsburgh are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Washington.
Pittsburgh are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games at home.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing at home against Washington.
Pittsburgh are 11-0 SU in their last 11 games this season.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games played in December.
Pittsburgh are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games played in week 13.
Washington Injuries:
DE Ryan Anderson (knee) – Questionable
WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) – Questionable
T Morgan Moses (groin) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
CB Steven Nelson (knee) – Doubtful
K Chris Boswell (hip) Doubtful
QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related/knee) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers vs Washington Football Team Game Release (Dec. 7)
Game Capsule:Week 13 NFL Capsules-13