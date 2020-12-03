Steelers Vs. Ravens: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 12

The initial snap counts from the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 12 Wednesday afternoon home win against the Baltimore Ravens are now in and they are listed below along with a few observations from each position group. As usual, we will verify the counts during our weekly play charting.

Offensive linemen: Most of the five starters played all 72 snaps on Sunday as only while tackle Chukwuma Okorafor left the field (71) for a play. Center J.C. Hassenauer started for the first time in his NFL career in place of Maurkice Pouncey (0), who is now on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Rookie guard Kevin Dotson (4) saw limited action with one snap coming at left guard and guard/tackle Derwin Gray (0) only played a few special teams snaps. Tackle Anthony Coyle (0) dressed but did not see the field.

Wide receivers: Diontae Johnson (65), JuJu Smith-Schuster (67), and rookie Chase Claypool (45) played the lion’s share at this position group again against the Ravens with James Washington (24) and Ray-Ray McCloud (9) rounding things out for group of five wide receivers.

Running backs: James Conner (0) obviously missed the game as he’s on the Reserve/COVID-19 list still. Benny Snell Jr. (51) started in his place and got most of the playing time. Rookie Anthony McFarland Jr. (14) saw a little more action than usual against the Ravens with Conner and Jaylen Samuels (0) both sidelined. Fullback Derek Watt (4) saw very limited offensive snaps on Wednesday and Wendell Smallwood (0), who dressed for the first time as a member of the Steelers, only played on special teams.

Tight ends: Eric Ebron (49) played plenty with Vance McDonald (28) seeing 39% of the offensive snaps in his first game back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kevin Rader (0) was a healthy inactive scratch ahead of the Wednesday game against the Ravens.

Quarterbacks: Ben Roethlisberger (72) played every snap against the Ravens while backup quarterback Mason Rudolph (0) watched.

Defensive linemen: Starters Cameron Heyward (48) played plenty and Stephon Tuitt (0) missed his first game of the season as he’s on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Chris Wormley (25) and Tyson Alualu (45) both got their expected amount of work on Wednesday against the Ravens. Isaiah Buggs (6) was back active again and he and Henry Mondeaux (6) played the same amount of defensive snaps. Rookie Carlos Davis (4) played very sparingly against the Ravens as the team dressed six defensive linemen in total.

Inside linebackers: Vince Williams (33) and Robert Spillane (44) led the way in snaps at inside linebacker. Marcus Allen (3) played some in dime packages on defense and newcomer Avery Williamson (25) saw his most playing time since being acquired via trade several weeks ago.

Outside linebackers: Starters T.J. Watt (51) and Bud Dupree (47) played the majority of defensive snaps against the Ravens with the latter leaving the game late with a knee injury. Rookie Alex Highsmith (11) and Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (1) filled in as backups while Jayrone Elliott (0) was inactive on Wednesday as a healthy scratch.

Cornerbacks: Joe Haden (51) and Steven Nelson (48), as expected, played the most snaps in this position group. Sub package cornerback Mike Hilton (29) and Cameron Sutton (11) played their expected amounts in sub packages. Justin Layne (0) and James Pierre (0) both only saw action on special teams against the Ravens.

Safeties: Starters Minkah Fitzpatrick (54) and Terrell Edmunds (48) played extensively, as expected. Sean Davis (2) and Jordan Dangerfield (3) both mostly played on special teams as both received very few defensive snaps in the contest.

Special teams: Highsmith (19), Adeniyi (19), D. Watt (19), Dangerfield (18), D.Watt (18), and S.Davis (17) were the special teams snaps leaders against the Ravens on Wednesday.