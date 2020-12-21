Steelers Vs. Bengals 2020 Week 15: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 15

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1)

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Site: Paul Brown Stadium (65,535) • Cincinnati, OH

Playing Surface: FieldTurf

TV Coverage: ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analysis), Louis Riddick (analysis), Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bengals +14.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games.

Pittsburgh are 10-3-2 ATS in their last 15 games against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 15 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games played in December.

Cincinnati are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games.

Cincinnati are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games at home.

Cincinnati are 0-7 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati are 1-8 SU in their last 9 games this season.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Cincinnati are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games played in December.

Steelers Injuries:

G Kevin Dotson (shoulder) – Out

RB James Conner (quadricep) – Questionable

Bengals Injuries

QB Brandon Allen (knee) – Out

LB Logan Wilson (ankle) – Out

S Brandon Wilson (hamstring) – Questionable

Weather:

CINCINNATI WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: