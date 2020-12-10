Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 14: Claypool Sits With Illness; Boswell Back Practicing

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released second official injury report of Week 14 ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Buffalo Bills and the Thursday offering shows a few players moving in the right direction and one new one being added with an illness.

Not practicing for the Steelers on Thursday were cornerback Joe Haden (concussion), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) and wide receiver Chase Claypool (illness), who is the new addition to the Steelers injury report. Spillane is not expected to play on Sunday against the Bills while Haden’s status remains iffy with him still being in concussion protocol. As for Claypool and his illness, we’ll have to wait and see what’s up with him and hope that it is not COVID-19 related.

Practicing fully for the Steelers on Thursday were kicker Chris Boswell (right hip), guard David DeCastro (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related), defensive end Chris Wormley (illness), and cornerback Steven Nelson (knee).

Boswell and Nelson both practicing fully on Thursday makes it seem likely that both will return to action on Sunday night against the Bills barring setbacks. Both were inactive for the Steelers week 13 Monday night game against the Washington Football Team.

The Steelers placed inside linebacker Vince Williams on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday so he’ll miss the Sunday game against the Bills. The team is hoping to get center Maurkice Pouncey off that list ahead of Sunday’s game.