Steelers Saturday Injury Report Week 13: Nelson Doubtful; Roethlisberger, Boswell Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what might be their final injury report of Week 13 ahead of their Monday night home game against the Washington Football Team and the Saturday offering shows one player doubtful for that contest with two others ending the week listed as questionable.
Not practicing for the Steelers on Saturday were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related, knee), cornerback Steven Nelson (knee) and kicker Chris Boswell (hip). Boswell is a new addition to the injury report, and he ends the week listed as questionable along with Roethlisberger, who is still expected to play on Monday against Washington.
Nelson ends the week as doubtful after suffering a knee injury Wednesday against the Baltimore ravens. That knee injury required an MRI on Thursday. If Nelson can’t play Monday night, and it’s looking like he won’t either Cameron Sutton or Justin Laine would start in his place. Both Sutton and Layne will both likely see the field regardless in dime packages against Washington with the former kicking inside in that personnel grouping.
If Boswell can’t kick on Monday, newly signed Matthew Wright would likely get the nod. He’s currently on the team’s practice squad and would need to be elevated to the active/inactive roster on Sunday or Monday if Boswell can’t kick.
Practicing fully again for the Steelers on Saturday were running back Jaylen Samuels (quadricep), defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (not injury related), guard David DeCastro (not injury related), tight end Eric Ebron (not injury related), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related), and inside linebacker Vince Williams (not injury related). All seven of those players should play Monday night against Washington as none of them received game status designations to end the week.