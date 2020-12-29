Steelers Re-sign LS/OLB Kuntz To Practice Squad; Place T Jones On Injured List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a few transactions to start off Week 17 and they are related to the team’s practice squad.

Signed to the practice squad on Tuesday by the Steelers were outside linebacker/long snapper Christian Kuntz and tackle John Leglue. In another move, tackle Jarron Jones was placed on the team’s Practice Squad/Injured list.

The signing of Leglue was expected to announce after the Temple product announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he had done so. He’s a versatile offensive lineman who most recently spent time with the Green Bay Packers this past summer in training camp. He was obviously needed because of the team needing to place Jones on the Injured list.

As for Kuntz, he’s bounced on and off the Steelers practice squad a few times this season when the team has needed an extra spot on the unit.

The Steelers are expected to announce their protected practice squad players for Week 17 later this afternoon. It’s unlikely that Kuntz or Leglue will be on that list, however.