‘Vibes Are Definitely Extremely High’: Steelers Have A ‘Chance’ With Rodgers, Kuntz Believes

Some wonder what the Pittsburgh Steelers accomplished by signing 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who already admitted this is probably his last season. But the confidence boost he has given the rest of the roster is worth its weight in gold.

Long snapper Christian Kuntz discussed what it’s like having Rodgers on the team.

“We get a guy like Aaron Rodgers that knows how to manipulate a defense the way he does and the guy’s a four-time MVP, Super Bowl champ. Like what the hell are we talking about?” Kuntz said via Kaboly + Mack on YouTube. “We got this guy in the locker room, we got a chance. It don’t matter. So the vibes are definitely extremely high.”

The mental aspect of adding a four-time league MVP and Super Bowl champion can’t be overstated. Nothing against Mason Rudolph, but it’s hard to get the entire roster to buy in on a guy who has never entered an NFL season as the intended starter in seven years of experience. With aging veterans like Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Darius Slay on the roster, the Rodgers signing was a signal that the Steelers are serious about winning in 2025.

Pittsburgh always has that philosophy, but it was starting to become a tougher sell to the roster with Omar Khan admitting that the team’s free agency moves had the 2026 compensatory draft pick formula in mind and waiting until the sixth round to draft a quarterback to supplement Rudolph as the intended starter.

Some thought it would be tough to assimilate a 41-year-old who skipped out on voluntary OTAs into the locker room later in the process, but that doesn’t appear to be an issue.

“To me and I feel like to everybody, he’s been nothing but cool and respectful and he is just a dude,” Kuntz said. “He just happens to be one of the best quarterbacks of all time, but he’s honestly just another dude. He sits with guys at lunch, dinner, whatever it is. The vibe is obviously great.”

Rodgers promised the team that he was all-in for this season shortly after signing. And he’s spent the last couple weeks backing that up with personal training sessions, an upcoming team training session in Malibu, Calif., and a reported meeting on the books with Arthur Smith to work out the finer details of the offense before training camp.

Why wouldn’t the players be excited about adding a quarterback of his caliber into the mix? Especially one who is more than willing to share his wealth of knowledge with anybody on the team who is willing to listen.

Mike Tomlin has always done a good job keeping the team locked in throughout the course of a full season. But that is much easier to do when a quarterback of Rodgers’ pedigree is in the building.