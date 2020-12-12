Steelers Place Robert Spillane On IR; Activate Ulysees Gilbert III Off Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made three roster moves the day before travelling to Buffalo to take on the Bills Sunday night. The team announced they’ve placed ILB Robert Spillane on injured reserve, activated ILB Ulysees Gilbert III from IR, and elevated ILB Tegray Scales to the active roster.

Spillane suffered a knee injury in the second half of Monday’s loss to Washington. While his injury won’t need surgery and isn’t believed to be season-ending, he will now miss a minimum of three games. The earliest he could return is the regular season finale, Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns.

Gilbert missed over a month of action after suffering a back injury. He began practicing earlier this week and given the Steelers’ lack of depth at ILB, the team was eager to get him back into the fold. It’s unclear what his role will be Sunday beyond special teams. Now, the Steelers have Avery Williamson, Marcus Allen, Gilbert, and Scales as options at inside linebacker. Vince Williams will also miss this game after being placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

Scales was signed to the team’s practice squad November 11th. A four-year starter at Indiana, he spent time with Pittsburgh the summer of 2019. Undersized and an average athlete, he failed to impress and was released at final cutdowns. Assuming he dresses tomorrow night, it will be his first NFL game.