Steelers Place G Matt Feiler On Reserve/Injured List

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a set of transactions on Monday that included one player being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

According to the Steelers, guard Matt Feiler has now been placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list and taking his place on the 53-man roster is new outside linebacker Cassius Marsh, who’s roster exemption has now expired.

Feiler suffered a pectoral injury during the first quarter of the team’s Sunday night road loss to the Buffalo Bills. He will miss at least the next three weeks and maybe longer. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not yet know the severity of Feiler’s injury right after the Sunday night game had concluded.

The Steelers signed Marsh off the Indianapolis Colts practice squad last Tuesday. They were given a roster exemption for him so that he could go through the COVID-19 protocols.

In related Monday news, inside linebacker Tegray Scales relegated back to the Steelers practice squad after being elevated to the team’s actives/inactive roster on Saturday.