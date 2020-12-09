Steelers Open Week 14 As 2.5-Point Consensus Road Underdogs To Bills

Fresh off their first loss of the 2020 regular season on Monday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers will now look to get back on track on Sunday night when they play the Buffalo Bills on the road. The 11-1 Steelers will also likely begin that game Sunday night as underdogs as the Bills opened Week 14 on Wednesday as consensus 2-5-point home favorites in that contest, according to vegasinsider.com

The 9-3 Bills last played on Monday night and they beat the san Francisco 49ers 34-24 on the road as quarterback Josh Allen completed 32 of his passes in that contest for 375 yards and four touchdowns. Allen didn’t register an interception and turned in a 139.1 passer rating. On Wednesday he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 13 for his play against the 49ers on Monday night. For the season, Allen has thrown for 3403 yards and 26 touchdowns on 428 total attempts. He has also thrown 8 interceptions to date and has been sacked 23 times in total.

The Bills leading receiver entering Week 14 is wide receiver Stefon Diggs as he already has 90 receptions on the season for 1,037 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Cole Beasley is a distant second on the Bills with 66 receptions for 797 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

The Bills leading rusher entering Week 14 ids running back Devin Singletary as he enters Week 14 with 544 rushing yards and a touchdown on 128 total carries. Singletary also has caught 31 passes for another 229 yards on the season. Allen, by the way, is second on the Bills in rushing with 322 yards and six touchdowns on 87 total carries.

Defensively for the Bills, safety Jordan Poyer leads the team in total tackles with 96. He also has two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Linebacker A. J. Klein leads the Bills in sacks with five entering Week 14 and the entire defense has registered 30 in total on the season. Cornerback Tre’Davious White leads the. team in interceptions after Week 13 with three and has a team-high eight pass breakups so far.

The Steelers and Bills have met each other 26 times (including 3 postseason games), with Pittsburgh winning 16 games and Buffalo winning 10 games. Steelers are 4-1 against the Bills under Mike Tomlin with the only loss coming just last season in Pittsburgh in Week 15, 17-10. The last time the Bills beat the Steelers in Buffalo was in 1999.