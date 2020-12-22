Steelers Injury Update: Team Potentially Getting Conner, Dotson, Williams Back This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a few more players go down injured in their Monday night road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and with Week 16 now already underway on Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin gave a full update on the health of the team during his weekly noon press conference.
“We may have a few guys working their way back from injury; James Conner, Kevin Dotson,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “Vince Williams is in the ramp-up procedure as it relates to COVID. So, we’re excited about potentially having all three of those guys at our disposable and utilizing their talents to build a winning formula.”
Running back James Conner (quadricep), guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder) and inside linebacker Vince Williams (COVID list) all missed the Monday night game against the Bengals. According to Tomlin on Tuesday, it sounds like all three might be back for the team’s Sunday home game against the Indianapolis Colts. We’ll see.
As for the two players injured during the team’s Monday night game against the Bengals that failed to finish the contest, fullback Derek Watt (concussion) and tight end Eric Ebron (back), Tomlin did not have much in the way of updates on them on Tuesday.
“It really is too soon and I didn’t mention them because I don’t have a lot of information there, Tomlin said of Watt and Ebron. “I know that both guys are being evaluated, Derek Watt for a concussion, Eric Ebron for back injury of some kind. Hopefully I’ll have an update for you sooner rather than later, but I don’t as we sit here today.”
Watt is obviously in concussion protocol right now he’ll be in that for at least most of the week. As for Ebron, a Tuesday morning report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network indicated that the tight end should be okay and that he avoided any kind of organ damage injury Monday night.
#Steelers TE Eric Ebron should be OK after a huge hit to his back and side knocked him out of Monday night’s loss to the #Bengals, source said. No organ damage. Short week before another big game Sunday against the #Colts.
