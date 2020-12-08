Steelers Injury Update: Nelson, Several Others, Might Be Back For Buffalo Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a few more injuries in their Week 13 Monday night home loss to the Washington Football Team and on Tuesday head coach Mike Tomlin briefly updated the overall health of the team during his weekly press conference
“On the injury front, Robert Spillane’s got a knee injury that’s being evaluated,” Tomlin said. “Don’t know about his availability as I sit here. Joe Haden had a concussion in-game, so he’ll be in the concussion protocol and we’ll let that protocol be our guide in terms of his availability.”
Spillane and Haden were the two players injured during the Monday night game and according to a separate Tuesday morning report, it sounds like the former is destined to miss at least one game and maybe more. As for Haden and his Week 14 Sunday night status, we’ll see. This is a short week, however, and Haden seemed mighty woozy when he left the Monday night game with his concussion.
The Steelers might just get a few players back in Week 14, according to what Tomlin said on Tuesday. That group of players includes cornerback Steven Nelson (knee), running back James Conner (COVID-19), center Maurkice Pouncey (COVID-19) and kicker Chris Boswell (hip).
“Steve Nelson has a chance to be back, Tomlin said. “We anticipate Steve working this week. We’ve got a couple of guys that have missed time because of COVID that probably have got an opportunity to come off this week in James Connor and Maurkice Pouncey.”
As for Boswell and his week 14 status, Tomlin didn’t sound as confident as he did about Nelson, Conner, and Pouncey
“You know, I’m hopeful that he’ll be available this week,” Tomlin said of the Steelers kicker. “We’ll let this participation and preparation be our guide.”