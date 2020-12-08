Steelers ILB Robert Spillane, Joe Haden Leave Game Against Washington With Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently lead the Washington Football Team 14-10 in the second half but the team has now lost another linebacker to an injury.
Steelers inside linebacker Robert Spillane was taken to the locker room for further evaluation for a knee injury that he suffered early in the third quarter. His return is questionable, per the team.
Spillane had three total tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits, and two passes defensed in the game before leaving with his injury.
Spillane was replaced on the field by inside linebacker Avery Williamson. The Steelers lost outside linebacker Bud Dupree for the season to a knee injury in their last game and earlier in the season inside linebacker Devin Bush was lost for the season to a knee injury.
UPDATE: Steelers cornerback Joe Haden has now left the game to be evaluated for a possible concussion and his return is questionable.