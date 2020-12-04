Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 13: CB Steven Nelson Failed To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 13 ahead of their Monday night home game against the Washington Football Team and the Friday offering, which is not an estimated one like the on Thursday, shows that only two players failed to practice earlier in the day.
Sitting out on Friday were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related, knee) and cornerback Steven Nelson (knee). Of the two, Nelson is the only one to be concerned about as he injured his knee in Wednesday game against the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Mike Tomlin indicated on Thursday that Nelson was to undergo an MRI on that knee but since then nothing has surfaced from that as of yet.
Practicing fully for the Steelers on Friday were running back Jaylen Samuels (quadricep), defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (not injury related), guard David DeCastro (not injury related), tight end Eric Ebron (not injury related), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related), and inside linebacker Vince Williams (not injury related).
All seven of those players should be ready to play if needed on Monday night, barring anything unforeseen happening. Samuels being back as a full practice participant is good news as he’s missed the team’s last two games with his quadricep injury.
While not on the injury report, the Steelers do have four other players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list currently in running back James Conner, tackle Jerald Hawkins, defensive end Stephon Tuitt and center Maurkice Pouncey. There’s growing hope that at least Tuitt will be activated from that list ahead of the game against Washington on Monday night.
The Steelers will likely practice again on Saturday and then have a walkthrough on Sunday.