Steelers Elevate K Matthew Wright On Saturday; Sign ILB Tegray Scales From Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few more transactions on Saturday ahead of their Sunday home game against the Indianapolis Colts and they include two players being added to the roster from the practice squad.

First, inside linebacker Tegray Scales was signed off the practice squad on Saturday. To make room for Scales on the roster, offensive lineman Derwin Gray was waived.

The Steelers needed Scales again due to inside linebacker Marcus Allen (neck) being downgraded to out Saturday on the team’s injury report. Scales had already been elevated from the practice squad twice before Week 16 so the team was forced to sign him to the roster this time.

Gray played nearly 20 snaps at left guard in the Steelers Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers also elevated kicker Matthew Wright to the active/inactive roster on Saturday and that means he’ll handle the kicking duties on Sunday against the Colts. The Steelers downgraded kicker Chris Boswell (groin) to out on Saturday.

Wright kicked in place of Boswell a few games ago in the team’s loss to the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field. Boswell missed that game with a hip injury. Boswell was initially listed as questionable by the team on the Friday injury report.