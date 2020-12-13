Steelers Clinch Playoff Spot Ahead Of Week 14 Sunday Night Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t play until Sunday night but with the early Week 14 games now completed, they have now secured a playoff spot before even taking the field for their primetime contest.

The Steelers clinched a playoff spot on Sunday afternoon thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Miami Dolphins 33-27. The Steelers entered Week 14 needing a win or tie against the Buffalo Bills to make the playoffs or a Sunday afternoon loss or tie by the Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders or a loss by the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans won their early Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Raiders play Sunday afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts.

This now marks the first time that the Steelers have made the playoffs since the 2017 season. The last two seasons they missed making the playoffs with 9-6-1 and 8-8 records, respectively.

The Steelers will have a chance on Sunday at remaining the top seed in the AFC if they can beat the Bills at home. They also will have a chance to win the AFC North in Week 14 if they beat the Bills Sunday night and the Cleveland Browns lose to the Baltimore Ravens Monday night.