Steelers Activate C Maurkice Pouncey From Reserve/COVID List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated center Maurkice Pouncey from their Reserve/COVID list, the team announced moments ago.

We have activated C Maurkice Pouncey from the Reserve/COVID-19 List. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/2XaC3aodeW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 11, 2020

Pouncey was placed on the COIVD list last Wednesday, hours before their kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens. He ultimately missed two games. One against the Ravens and Monday’s loss to Washington Football Team. J.C. Hassenauer started both games in relief.

Pouncey is a welcome addition to an offensive line that’s struggled in the run game for several weeks. He’ll face a Bills’ run defense that ranks bottom five in football.

The Steelers now have only one player on their Reserve/COVID list. LB Vince Williams was placed on there yesterday.