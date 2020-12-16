Roethlisberger Calls Report Of Knee Injury ‘Phony’: My Knee Feels Pretty Good

Over the weekend, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora issued a report painting a bleak picture about Ben Roethlisberger. His report said Roethlisberger had a knee injury that was of growing concern to the team, limiting his mobility and hampering the offense as a result. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Roethlisberger refuted that report.

Here’s what he said according to multiple media reports.

Ben, on the report the Steelers are worried about his knee: "I'm 38 years old, I've plated football for 17 years… (but) other than just an old knee and arthritis, my knee actually feels pretty good.

That report to me is just one of those phony kind of things people make up." — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 16, 2020

Roethlisberger on report knee giving him trouble: "I don't know where it came from … I would love to know where that came from." "Other than having an old knee and arthritis, my knee feels really good…That report, to me, is one of those phony things people want to make up." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 16, 2020

Here’s the full quote of his answer, via transcript from the team.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m 38 years old. I’ve played football for 17 years. I’ve had multiple surgeries. I saw that report. I don’t know where it came from. I think it was the one that said the Steelers were concerned. I would love to know who that was or who told him because the week before against Washington I was having issues with my knee, landed on it, had something going on. But other than just an old knee and arthritis, my knee actually feels really good this week, especially after playing on an artificial surface. Typically, that is another issue that makes it kind of ache. After last week, it feels pretty good. That report to me is just one of those phony kinds of things that people sometimes want to make up. I actually feel pretty good.”

Here’s what La Canfora wrote on Sunday.

“Ben Roethlisberger’s knee injury, which flared up a few weeks back, has become a source of greater concern within the Steelers organization, sources said, further limiting the quarterback’s mobility at a time when Pittsburgh is throwing the ball at an alarming rate.”

La Canfora has often been off the mark when it comes to his reporting on the team. But it’s hard to tell exactly what the truth is. A week prior, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said Mike Tomlin told him Roethlisberger was dealing with a legitimate knee injury, as Ben’s answer alluded to, and was uncertain to play against the Washington Football Team. Ultimately, Roethlisberger suited up and threw the ball 53 times in a 23-17 loss.

It’s obvious Roethlisberger hasn’t been playing as well in the past few weeks as he was for most of the season. His deep ball has gotten worse and the short passing game hasn’t been quite as effective either, though defenses are beginning to make adjustments to take some of those throws away. Drops haven’t helped either. Tight ends and receivers have dropped an astounding 17 passes over their last three games.

Roethlisberger did make it clear his elbow and arm feels good this season, despite leading the league with 521 pass attempts.

Roethlisberger says that typically this time of year his elbow would start to feel worn down, but he isn't feeling that this year. "Right now my arm feels really good and we want to continue that. That's how we approach our work every week." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 16, 2020

Roethlisberger and the Steelers will get the benefit of a little extra rest this week with a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The odds of a first round bye are looking slim. Pittsburgh will have to end their losing streak and hope the Kansas City Chiefs slip up over their final couple of games, preferably with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their regular season finale.