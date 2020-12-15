Ravens Vs. Browns Week 14 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season will come to a close on Monday night with the Cleveland Browns hosting the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.

This game pits quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson against each other in a key AFC North matchup. The Browns enter Monday night with a 9-3 record while the Ravens are 7-5 on the season.

Ravens Inactives: CB Anthony Averett, CB Tramon Williams, OLB Jaylon Ferguson, OL Trystan Colon-Castillo, TE Luke Willson, DT Broderick Washington

Browns Inactives: TE Austin Hooper, WR KhaDarel Hodge, WR Marvin Hall, CB Denzel Ward, S Tedric Thompson, DE Joe Jackson

