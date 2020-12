Back at it with a breakdown of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 12, 19-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Breaking down the sloppiness in all three phases of the game: offense, defense, and special teams. And how this team managed to squeak another win out.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Thanks for watching.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version