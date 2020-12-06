Late Tank Job By Jets Prevents Steelers From Clinching 2020 Playoff Spot On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are very likely to be in the playoffs this season and if they want to clinch a spot in Week 13, they’ll need to take matters into their own hands Monday night.

The Steelers could’ve clinched a 2020 playoff spot on Sunday but failed to get the help they needed as the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts all won their early Week 13 games. Had just one of those three teams lost or tied on Sunday the Steelers would’ve clinched a playoff spot.

The Jets came close to knocking off the Raiders at home, but they wound up giving up a last-second deep touchdown pass to secure a loss, their twelfth of the season. They remain winless on the season. You can see the final touchdown they allowed below and it’s sure to be talked about throughout the rest of the weekend and into next week. It certainly looks like a tank job.

The Dolphins beat the Cincinnati Bengals in other early game action while the Colts beat the Houston Texans.

The Steelers now need to beat or tie the Washington Football Team Monday night to secure a playoff spot in Week 13. They are currently 6.5-point consensus home favorites to win that game as of the time of this post. Even win a win on Monday night the Steelers won’t be able to clinch the AFC North Division in Week 13 due to the Cleveland Browns beating the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.