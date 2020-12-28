Jaguars Claim OG Derwin Gray Off Waivers

Derwin Gray won’t be circling back to Pittsburgh after all. The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly claimed him, according to this tweet from John Reid.

The Jaguars have claimed OL Derwin Gray via waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers. — John Reid (@JohnReid64) December 28, 2020

The Steelers released Gray on Saturday in order to promote Tegray Scales to the 53 man roster given their thin ILB situation. The team was without LB Marcus Allen (neck) and Ulysees Gilbert III (ankle), the latter placed on IR before Sunday’s win against the Colts.

Gray most recently played 16 impressive snaps two weeks ago in a loss to the Bengals. Our Tyler Wise broke down his tape and came away impressed. Tyler concluded his article by writing:

“In the end, it’s much too small of sample size to draw anything from Gray’s game, but he definitely showed some potential.”

Pittsburgh selected Gray in the 7th round of the 2019 draft. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad.