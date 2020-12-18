Chargers Vs. Raiders Week 15 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Thursday. Are yinz ready to watch some football tonight? I know I am and hopefully we have a great game tonight between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders to get Week 15 of 2020 NFL season underway.

This Thursday night game pits quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Derek Carr against each other in a key AFC matchup for the home team. The Raiders enter Thursday night with 7-6 record and the 9th seed in the AFC while the Chargers enter this contest 4-9.

Below are the inactive players for the Thursday night contest and as usual, I have included a Twitter feed which should update automatically throughout the night and include news and videos related to the game as it progresses. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.

Thank you to all for stopping by the site tonight.

Chargers Inactives: S Nasir Adderley, OT Bryan Bulaga, LB Emeke Egbule, RB Justin Jackson, LB Denzel Perryman, WR Joe Reed, QB Easton Stick

Raiders Inactives: S Johnathan Abram, CB Damon Arnette, DE Clelin Ferrell, CB Nevin Lawson, LB Nicholas Morrow, OT Brandon Parker, QB Nathan Peterman

A Twitter List by Steelersdepot