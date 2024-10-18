Film Room: Donte Jackson Earns Ball-Hawk Status Against The Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, literally running away with the win 32-13. From a scoring perspective, the offense had its best performance of the season, but the defense set them up several times, forcing three turnovers. CB Donte Jackson accounted for one of those three turnovers against Las Vegas, intercepting a pass while logging a solo tackle and two passes defensed on the afternoon for Pittsburgh.

DONTE JACKSON FILM

Donte Jackson was acquired from the Carolina Panthers this offseason in a trade for WR Diontae Johnson, and Jackson has played well thus far during his time in the black and gold, accounting for 18 total tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass deflections, and three interceptions, leading the team.

When you watch the play of Donte Jackson’s interception, you see him dropping back into coverage after starting rolled up close to the line of scrimmage pre-snap. He drops into the top third zone at the bottom of your screen but quickly runs towards the middle of the field as QB Aidan O’Connell drops back to pass, firing the ball to his intended receiver running up the seam in the slot. O’Connell overthrows his intended target, and Jackson steps right in front of the pass for the pick, following his blocks on the run back, where he eventually gets tackled inside Las Vegas’ 10-yard line.

On the game’s final drive by Las Vegas, Donte Jackson nearly had another interception, sitting in zone coverage in the flat at the bottom of your screen. O’Connell drops back to pass and fires the ball to WR D.J. Turner on the check-down, not seeing Jackson already closing downhill on Tucker as the ball is thrown. Jackson jumps the route and nearly has the pick-six for Pittsburgh, just missing the catch that would have given him his second on the day and fourth on the year.

As a tackler, it was a mixed bag for Donte Jackson against Las Vegas, who sometimes seemed disinterested in aiding as a run defender. There was often a lack of urgency to pursue the ball in run support, and if he was near the ball, Jackson didn’t often show that aggressiveness you desire from a defensive back in run defense. In the clip below, watch Jackson doing a good job coming off his man in coverage to get to RB Anthony Mattison, who catches the pass in the flat. He does a great job breaking down for the tackle but falls right off Mattison, who steps right out of the tackle attempt and is wrestled down by LB Patrick Queen, who makes the stop.

However, Donte Jackson did flash as a tackler on this rep. After fighting through the block of WR Kristian Wilkerson, he tackled WR Alex Bachman in the flat, putting his shoulder on Bachman’s left leg to uproot the ball carrier and stop him in his tracks.

Overall, Jackson wasn’t targeted much throughout this game, but when he was, it didn’t equate to good things happening for the Raiders’ offense. Jackson does need to show more effort and desire in run support compared to what he showcased throughout most of the game, but he flashed what he can do on the stop above. He is a quick defensive back who can come downhill in a hurry to close space between him and the ball carrier.

Diontae Johnson has been playing well in Carolina since QB Andy Dalton took over, but the trade has appeared to be a win for Pittsburgh as well. They have a strong running mate opposite of CB Joey Porter Jr. in Jackson. He has been a ballhawk through six games this season, already snagging three interceptions, which is one off his career high as a rookie in 2018 and is already more than any Steeler posted last season.

Donte Jackson’s status in Pittsburgh past 2024 is up in the air as the veteran is slated to become a free agent after the season. Still, he’s been a welcome addition so far and will likely become a priority to re-sign this offseason should his productive play continue.