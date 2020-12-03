Buy Or Sell: Delays And Uncertainty The Culprit Behind Steelers’ Shoddy Play

The offseason is inevitably a period of projection and speculation, which makes it the ideal time to ponder the hypotheticals that the Pittsburgh Steelers will face over the course of the next year, whether it is addressing free agency, the draft, performance on the field, or some more ephemeral topic.

Topic Statement: The continuous delays and uncertainty over the status of yesterday’s game was the biggest reason that the Steelers played very sloppy football.

Explanation: While not searching for excuses, there is no denying that yesterday’s game featured a number of aberrations, and simply felt like a game that was being played on the wrong day. Frustrations also play a role here.

Buy:

You can tell simply by watching that virtually everything about this game was ‘off’. Arguably, Ben Roethlisberger was the most consistent player on the field, outside of his bad interception. His numbers would look much better if his receivers did not drop passes.

The week and a half leading up to the game was a seesaw practice schedule, players not knowing when they would get rest and when they wouldn’t, based on what the decision was that day for whether or not the game was still on for the scheduled date.

So many things took the team off whatever rhythm it might have had. Simply playing on a Wednesday in and of itself is abnormal and peculiar. Playing at 3:40 as the only game on that day is peculiar. All of these oddities add up to people not doing what they’re supposed to be doing when they’re supposed to be doing it, lacking concentration, and things of that nature.

Sell:

Delays don’t make you drop footballs. They don’t make you fail to signal for a fair catch in a situation in which you clearly should, and should know, no matter what day it is. Delays don’t put players in contact with Covid-19, and the absences of three starters didn’t help.

As head coach Mike Tomlin said, the Steelers’ struggles can be attributed to “us sucking”, period. They sucked because they sucked. They didn’t complete catches that they should. They didn’t make tackles that they should. They looked like the team that didn’t get to practice, even if they had more of their starters.