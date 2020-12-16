Bengals Place DT Geno Atkins On Reserve/Injured List

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night and they’ll do so without one of their top defensive players being available to play in that contest.

According to the Bengals on Wednesday, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins has now been placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list with a shoulder injury that he’s been battling all season. The early speculation is that he’ll need offseason rotator cuff surgery,

Atkins failed to start any games this season and played in just eight of them in total. He reportedly hurt his shoulder late in training camp and missed the season’s first four games before coming back in a reduced role while trying to rehab his injury.

Atkins’ 2020 seasons ends with him registering one tackle and one quarterback hit in 119 total defensive snaps played. He failed to play against the Steelers the first time the two teams met in Pittsburgh back in Week 10.

Taking Atkins’ spot on the Bengals active roster is defensive end Amani Bledsoe, who was activated from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, where he’s been since Dec. 6. He’s made four starts in 11 games this season.

Has Atkins played his last game for the Bengals as he will be 33 years old in 2021 and will have a $14.8 million cap hit. He’s due a $11.7 million base salary in 2021.