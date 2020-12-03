AFC North Week 12 Recap: Steelers, Browns Both Victorious Again

The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped Week 12 with a 19-14 home win against Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field and in the process, they remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team with seven weeks five weeks remaining in the 2020 regular season. The Steelers win against Ravens also means that Baltimore can no longer win the AFC North division. In short, the Ravens can only earn a Wild Card spot with five weeks left in the regular season.

The Steelers weren’t the only AFC North team to win in Week 12, however, as the Cleveland Browns did as well. The Browns beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-25 on the road this past Sunday to move their 2020 regular season to 8-3.

In the Browns Week 12 win against the Jaguars, quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 19 of his 29 total pass attempts for 258 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Mayfield’s two touchdown passes in the game against the Jaguars went to wide receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end Austin Hooper and from 5 and 9 yards out, respectively. Landry led the team in receiving against the Jaguars with eight receptions for 143 yards and his touchdown.

Browns running back Nick Chubb led his team in rushing on Sunday with 144 yards and a touchdown on 19 total carries. Chubb also caught three passes for 32 yards in the game as well.

Defensively for the Browns in their Week 12 win, cornerback Terrance Mitchell and linebacker B.J. Goodson tied for the team-high in total tackles with six apiece. The Cleveland defense failed to register a sack or a turnover on Sunday, however.

In total the Browns defense allowed 375 net yards of offense with Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns in his 20 total completions in the game.

The other AFC North team that played in Week 12, the Cincinnati Bengals, lost at home Sunday to the New York Giants 19-17. The loss dropped the Bengals to 2-8-1 on the season.

In the Bengals loss, quarterback Brandon Allen completed just 17 of his 29 total pass attempts for 136 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked twice by the Giants defense and fumbled away the football once.

Allen’s lone touchdown of the game went to rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins from 1-yard out late in the game. Higgins finished the game as the Bengals leading receiver with five receptions for 44 yards and his score.

Bengals running back Giovani Bernard led the team in rushing in their loss to the Giants with a paltry 32 yards on eight carries. Bernard also chipped in two receptions for another 17 yards in the loss.

Defensively for the Bengals in Week 12, safety Vonn Bell led the team in total tackles with 10. Bell also recorded the Bengals only turnover of the game via a forced fumble that he recovered. The Bengals defense failed to register a sack on Sunday and in total the unit allowed 386 total net yards of offense with 244 of that coming via the Giants passing game.

The Bengals other scoring in the game came via safety Brandon Wilson and his 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7. Kicker Randy Bullock chipped in a 44-yard field goal later in the first half as well.

In Week 13 AFC North action, the Steelers will play host to the 4-7 Washington Football Team at Heinz Field on Monday night while the 6-5 Ravens will play host to the 3-8 Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night. Additionally, the Browns have a big road game against the 8-3 Tennessee Titans on Sunday while the Bengals will play the 7-4 Miami Dolphins on the road next Sunday as well.