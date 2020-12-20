2020 NFL Week 15 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 15 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM ET (THU)
|Raiders -3.5
|Chargers +3.5
|Raiders -3.5
|Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos 4:30 PM ET (SAT)
|Broncos +6.5
|Bills -6.5
|Bills -6.5
|Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM ET (SAT)
|Packers -8.5
|Panthers +8.5
|Panthers +8.5
|Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -7.5
|Texans +7.5
|Colts -7.5
|Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -9.5
|Titans -9.5
|Lions +9.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +6
|Buccaneers -6
|Buccaneers -6
|New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -2
|Patriots +2
|Dolphins -2
|Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Washington +6
|Seahawks -6
|Washington +6
|Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -3
|Vikings -3
|Vikings -3
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -13
|Ravens -13
|Jaguars +13
|San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys +3
|49ers -3
|49ers -3
|New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -17
|Rams -17
|Rams -17
|Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -6.5
|Cardinals -6.5
|Cardinals -6.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +3.5
|Saints +3.5
|Chiefs -3.5
|Cleveland Browns at New York Giants 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +6.5
|Browns -6.5
|Browns -6.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|TBD
|TBD
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|TBD
|TBD
|Week 14 Results
|11-5
|8-8
|2020 Results
|106-99-2
|105-100-2