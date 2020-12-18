The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Coordinator Comments, Ben’s Deep Passing, Week 15 Picks, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 58 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about some of the most-recent news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes us reviewing the team’s latest injury report entering Week 15 and ahead of the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. We also go over the Bengals injury report as well.

The Steelers coordinators talked to the media on Thursday and several of the comments made by both Randy Fichtner and Keith Butler give us plenty to talk about. We spend a lot of time parsing what all Fichtner had to say and review the team’s scheme and area that need improvement moving forward. Later in the show we address a few things that Butler said on Thursday that caught our attention.

What’s up with the Steelers deep passing game this season? Alex and go over some deep passing stats related to Roethlisberger not only from this season, but the past few. We compare and contrast. We talk about Roethlisberger’s mechanics in this show, the evolution of his play and more.

We close this Friday show out with our Week 15 NFL picks against the spread before answering quite a few questions from our listeners.

