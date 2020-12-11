2020 NFL Week 14: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and I hope everyone us well.

By the time this is posted, I will be seeing my doctors once again. Here’s to getting better updates this time.

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now getting ready to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night and it will be a very good test for the team following their first loss of the season. It’s a road game against a very good Bills team, one that should be in the playoffs. Could this be a preview of a playoff game? It’s quite possible. The Steelers will be without a few key defensive players in this contest so that is concerning. The Bills are favored as the week winds down and that’s not a bit surprising. A win Sunday night might be one of the bigger ones that Mike Tomlin has registered in his career, quite honestly.

I hope to sit around the fire pit tonight for a little bit and discuss what all the doctors tell me today with my wife. It’s turning cool here in Las Vegas and it should be a prefect night to get a fire going in the pit. The rest of the weekend will roll by quick.

As usual, we have five questions and a tiebreaker for yinz to answer ahead of the rest of the Week 14 NFL action and there is money to be won for doing just that. Below the weekly five questions is a recap of the Week 13 questions along with standings updates from our very own David Orochena (@subBurgher).

Have a blessed and safe rest of your weekend! Peace and love, peace and love!

Go Steelers!

1 – Over/under 4.5 explosive offensive plays of 20 yards or longer for the Steelers Sunday night against the Bills?

2 – Give the EXACT yardage that Steelers running back James Conner will rush for Sunday night against the Bills?

3 – Will Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger be sacked Sunday night against the Bills?

4 – Will Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster catch at least one pass more than 15 yards past the line of scrimmage on Sunday night against the Bills.

5 – True or false: Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool will draw at least one defensive pass interference penalty Sunday night against the Bills!

Tiebreaker: What will the total combined offensive/defensive snaps (per the NFL gamebook) be Sunday night for safety Jordan Dangerfield, wide receiver James Washington and fullback Derek Watt?

Recap of 2020 NFL Week 13 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Alex Highsmith played 60 of 72 defensive snaps in his first start. He recorded five total tackles but did not sack Alex Smith. 49% of Steelers Depot respondents picked up a point by saying Highsmith would not record a sack in his first start. Let’s see if Alex can sack Josh Allen a few times Sunday night.

Question 2: Ben Roethlisberger threw for 305 passing yards against the Washington Football team. Ben went over 266.5 yards with 7:18 left to play. Unfortunately, he could not lead the Steelers to a fourth quarter come from behind victory. 43% of respondents took the over and gained a point.

Question 3: Washington scored two touchdowns, but one was on the ground. 82% of respondents scored a point by saying Alex Smith would not throw at least two touchdown passes.

Question 4: Chris Boswell did not play on Monday. So, he could not miss an extra point or field goal attempt. Matthew Wright didn’t either but was not included in this question. Everyone got this correct except for two people who answered prior to the Steelers declaring Boswell out for the game.

Question 5: Respondents favored Diontae Johnson (45%) to gain the most receiving yards against Washington. He was second with 71. No one picked Eric Ebron who was second in popular vote but third in receiving. Respondents evenly split between Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster who finished fourth and fifth in receiving yards, respectively. Just three folks picked James Washington to gain the most receiving yards against Washington. Kudos to DirtDawg1964, wa_steel, and ValyrianSteelerJedi01.

Tiebreaker: Pittsburgh and Washington combined for 66 rushing yards. The tiebreaker used to resolve an eight-way tie.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Alex Highsmith Sack Ben O/U 266.5 Pass Yards Alex Smith 2 TD Passes Boswell Missed Kick? Most Receiving Yards SD Consensus YES UNDER NO NO DIONTAE Correct Answers NO OVER NO NO WASHINGTON

NOTE: Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. Once I “like” your answers, I’ve recorded your answers on the spreadsheet. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that your final answers are accurately recorded is replying to your original response and NOT edit it.

The week 13 weekly contest came down to the tiebreaker. Eight folks correctly answered four of the five questions. Kudos to DirtDawg1964, Pittfan, Hoptown, Steelers D, Earl, B&G, Andi B, and ValyrianSteelerJedi01. All score five points this week. But Hoptown wins by predicting 145 rushing yards which was the lowest prediction among the eight. Two weeks in a row! Hoptown wins $50 because of Jaybird graciously kicking his winnings back into the pot.

Who is going to finish in the money? Answering every week increases your opportunity to win the $25 weekly prize plus you accumulate more points for the end of season contest.

With four more regular season games, we are getting close to the end of the contest. The top four end of regular season prizes are currently:

First: $175

Second: $75

Third: $25

Fourth: $25

2020 Regular Season leaderboard after week 13:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE ManRayX 58 1st B&G 55 2nd PittShawnC 54 3rd -1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 52 4th RMSteeler 49 5th Style Points 48 6th Greg Payne 47 7th (tie) hoptown 47 7th (tie) +1 ImMikeD 45 9th (tie) -1 IC in Cincy 45 9th (tie) +1 Don2727 45 9th (tie) +1 PaeperCup 45 9th (tie) +1 pittfan 45 9th (tie) +5 Steven Small 44 14th (tie) -4 Andy N 44 14th (tie) DirtDawg1964 43 16th +1 Chris92021 41 17th Jason W 40 18th (tie) +2 Buckeye Steel 40 18th (tie) +3 Earl 40 18th (tie) +7 Pghomer 39 21st (tie) -5 Dave 39 21st (tie) Paul Garvin Kuhns 39 21st (tie) Jaybird 39 21st (tie) Ratsotex 39 21st (tie) +4 Steelers D 39 21st (tie) +7 Douglas Prostorog 38 27th (tie) -10 Keneyeam 38 27th (tie) -2 SJT63 38 27th (tie) +1 *ValyrianSteelerJedi01 38 27th (tie) +5

*New to leaderboard